Police: Dog leads troopers to serious crash scene to help save owner

LEBANON, N.H. (Gray News) - Authorities are crediting a pet dog with leading police to the scene of a major crash where two men were seriously injured.
New Hampshire State Police said troopers initially responded to a report of a loose dog on a bridge near the Vermont border in Lebanon Monday night.
When troopers and local authorities arrived, they found a large German shepherd in the northbound lanes of Interstate 89. When they tried to get close to the dog, the pet continued running north until it guided police to a damaged section of a guardrail near the Interstate 91 junction across the state line into Vermont.
Police saw a heavily damaged pickup that appeared to have been in a rollover crash, and responders saw two people ejected from the vehicle.
The two were suffering major injuries from the crash and hypothermia from the cold weather.
Authorities later discovered that the dog, named Tinsley, was the pet of one of the people injured at the scene.
Troopers said it appeared Tinsley was unharmed and deliberately led police to the owner.
Vermont State Police is investigating the crash.
