SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in two Hampden County towns are investigating recent car break-ins.
Southwick Police said that a "rash" of car breaks occurred Wednesday morning in the area of Lexington Circle and Patriots Way.
Two of the vehicles, police noted, were stolen.
"Video obtained thus far revealed two male parties walking from house to house, checking door handles of vehicles parked in various driveways," Southwick Police said.
If the car was locked, the suspects reportedly walked away, but if the door was unlocked, items were stolen and the cars were ransacked.
In Longmeadow, police there said that they are investigating several car breaks and three reports of stolen vehicles. They added that all of the cars involved were unlocked at the time of the incident.
Now, investigators in both towns have a warning for residents.
"We strongly recommend properly securing your vehicles and to contact us immediately if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood," Longmeadow Police explained.
Southwick Police added, "We here at the Southwick Police Department cannot emphasize enough to please LOCK your vehicles and DO NOT leave wallets, pocket books, keys, key fobs or anything else of any value in your vehicle!!!"
