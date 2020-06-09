BROCKTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities have located a missing Brockton girl.
Brockton Police and the Commonwealth Fusion Center report that 8-year-old Grace Adorno left her Brockton home in an unknown direction, after an argument with her mother, around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
She was last seen running in the direction of Ames Street and N. Main Street in Brockton.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio reports that Adorno was found in Brockton, unharmed, around midday Tuesday. "We thank everyone who shared the alerts for her," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.