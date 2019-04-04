SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing earlier today.
South Hadley Police said 90-year-old Irene Cote had been last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near 41 West Summit Street.
Investigators conducted a search for Cote this afternoon.
South Hadley Police noted around 2 p.m. that Cote has been found.
