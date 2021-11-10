Willamette vs. Portland (0-1)
Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots are set to battle the Bearcats of Division III Willamette. Portland lost 76-60 on the road against Arizona State in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 3-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Pilots offense put up 69.3 points per matchup in those six contests.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
