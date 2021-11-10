Prairie View (0-1) vs. San Francisco (1-0)
War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Prairie View in an early season matchup.
DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.1 points per game last year. The Dons offense put up 76.1 points per contest on their way to a 6-4 record against non-WCC competition. Prairie View went 1-4 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.