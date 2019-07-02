SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Fourth of July just two days away, the city of Springfield is gearing up for the fireworks spectacular, which this year returns to Riverfront Park.
The fireworks display will be launched off the Memorial Bridge on Thursday night. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather along the Connecticut River to see the show.
Today, the actual fireworks that will light up the sky were brought in by Grucci.
Western Mass News was there as the fireworks were loaded onto three flatbed trailers today. They will then be wired overnight to get ready for the big day.
We spoke with chief pyrotechnics operator David Vanbuskirk with Grucci, who said he has been setting off fireworks in Springfield for years.
"I am comfortable on the bridge. I know where everything goes, I know where the center of it is and in the park, we had to check out our surroundings with where we were," Buskirk explained.
The last time the spectacular was held at the river was in 2017. Last year, the show was held in Blunt Park while as Riverfront Park underwent renovations.
Starting Wednesday at 11 p.m., the Memorial Bridge will be closed to drivers and pedestrians and then will reopen on Friday at 12:30 a.m.
The fireworks display is set to last more than 15 minutes and will be timed to music.
