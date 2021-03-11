Prince William says royals are 'very much not a racist family'

Prince William -- in his first public comments on the interview given by his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan -- said the royal family was "very much not a racist family."
Asked by a reporter if he had spoken to his brother since the explosive interview with Oprah, Prince William said, "I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."
Asked if the royal family was a "racist family," the Duke of Cambridge said "we're very much not a racist family."
