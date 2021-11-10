Sacred Heart (1-0) vs. Providence (1-0)
Dunkin' Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Providence both look to put winning streaks together .
DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season. In those one games, the Pioneers gave up 86 points per game while scoring 63 per outing. Providence went 4-2 in non-conference play, averaging 74.5 points and allowing 70.3 per game in the process.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.