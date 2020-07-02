AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No swimming allowed at Puffer's Pond in Amherst for now, town officials report.
The announcement made today after high levels of E. coli bacteria were detected.
"Puffer’s Pond in the Town of Amherst, MA is closed to swimming until further notice due to high levels of E. coli bacteria," says Brianna Sunryd, with the Town Manager's Office.
She says the Town as usual, will be testing the pond regularly and monitoring the E. coli levels throughout the summer.
Once the pond is safe to swim in again, Amherst will update the public.
