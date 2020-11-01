(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here's a look at the contested state races on this year's ballot, along with the two statewide ballot questions
SENATOR IN CONGRESS
- EDWARD MARKEY (I), Malden (D)
- KEVIN O'CONNOR, Dover (R)
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
SECOND DISTRICT
- JAMES McGOVERN (I), Worcester (D)
- TRACY LYN LOVVORN, Grafton (R)
SENATOR IN GENERAL COURT
SECOND HAMPDEN & HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT
- JOHN VELIS (I), Westfield (D)
- JOHN CAIN, Southwick (R)
WORCESTER, HAMPDEN, HAMPSHIRE & MIDDLESEX DISTRICT
- ANNE GOBI (I), Spencer (D)
- STEVEN HALL, Sturbridge (R)
REPRESENTATIVE IN GENERAL COURT
THIRD HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- NICHOLAS BOLDYGA (I), Southwick (R)
- KERRI O'CONNOR, Agawam (D)
FOURTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT (VELIS SEAT)
- MATTHEW GARLO, Westfield (D)
- KELLY PEASE, Westfield (R)
- ETHAN FLANNERY, Westfield (Ind)
SEVENTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT (PETROLATI SEAT)
- JACOB OLIVEIRA, Ludlow (D)
- JAMES HARRINGTON, Ludlow (R)
NINTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- ORLANDO RAMOS, Springfield (D)
- ROBERT UNDERWOOD, Springfield (Unenrolled)
ELEVENTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- BUD WILLIAMS, Springfield (D)
- PRINCE GOLPHIN, JR., Springfield
REGISTER OF PROBATE
HAMPDEN COUNTY
- ROSEMARY SACCOMANI, Agawam (D)
- LORI LANDERS-CARVALHO, East Longmeadow (Ind)
BALLOT QUESTIONS
1. RIGHT TO REPAIR INITIATIVE
A "yes" vote supports requiring manufacturers that sell vehicles with telematics systems in Massachusetts to equip them with a standardized open data platform beginning with model year 2022 that vehicle owners and independent repair facilities may access to retrieve mechanical data and run diagnostics through a mobile-based application.
A "no" vote opposes requiring vehicles beginning with model year 2022 to be equipped with a standardized open data platform that vehicle owners and independent repair facilities may access to retrieve mechanical data and run diagnostics through a mobile-based application, thereby maintaining that vehicle owners and independent repair facilities may access mechanical and diagnostic data through a personal computer.
Question 1 would require manufacturers that sell motor vehicles equipped with telematics systems to install a standardized open data platform beginning with model year 2022. Vehicle owners could then access telematics system data through a mobile device application and then give consent for independent repair facilities to access that data and send commands to the system for repair, maintenance, and diagnostic testing. Currently, the 2013 "right to repair law" exempts telematics systems from wireless accessibility by vehicle owners and independent repair facilities.
2. RANKED CHOICE VOTING INITIATIVE
A "yes" vote supports enacting ranked-choice voting for primary and general elections for state executive officials, state legislators, federal congressional and senate seats, and certain county offices beginning in 2022.
A "no" vote opposes changing the existing plurality voting system to ranked-choice voting for primary and general elections for state executive officials, state legislators, federal congressional and senate seats, and county offices.
Question 2 would enact ranked-choice voting for primary and general elections for state executive officials, state legislators, federal congressional representatives, and certain county offices. RCV is a voting method in which voters rank candidates according to their preferences. The candidate that receives a majority of first-preference votes is declared the winner. Currently, statewide elections in Massachusetts use a plurality voting system. In Amherst and Easthampton, ranked-choice voting has been adopted but not implemented. Cambridge has used RCV since 1941 to elect the nine-seat city council and the six-seat school board.[1]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.