SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police supporters rallied together in Springfield Wednesday to honor fallen officers and to show support to current officers serving to protect the city.
This kicks off National Police Weekend, community members gathered Wednesday at the Chestnut Street Bridge with signs and flags to show their support for Springfield police officers in a time where Commissioner Clapprood said they need it most.
Flags proudly waved on Chestnut Street overtop I-291 Wednesday evening.
The community coming together to show support for the Springfield Police Department to kick off National Police Weekend.
"It’s important we also acknowledge the importance of what our police officers do day in and day out," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
With signs and pictures of fallen officers, police supporters from all over came out not only to back the blue, but to back the families of Springfield officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, like Officer Michael Schiavina who was killed in 1985 during a traffic stop.
His sister told Western Mass News support for law enforcement now is more important than ever.
"Since the incident with George Floyd and all the other issues that have gone on with police, it just seems like we’ve been demonized that all cops are bad," said Maura Schiavina, sister of the fallen officer.
It's a problem Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said is impacting staffing. She hoped Wednesday's display of support continues to spread across the city.
"They have to start backing the good cops because I’m losing them they're resigning and retiring at a rate that I’ve never seen so I think this is important for both the cops and the community," said Commissioner Clapprood.
Clapprood said the event also gives officers the opportunity to continue building relationships with the community.
"It’s good not only for police morale but we get a lot of cards and letters and encouragement from people what can we do where can we go when we organize these things it gives them an outlet to say hey they back us and they understand the overwhelming majority of us are good cops and we’re out there for the right reasons," said Commissioner Clapprood.
A message that seemed to get support from city residents.
"It’s gratifying and a very good response," said Mayor Sarno.
National Police Weekend runs from Wednesday until October 17th.
