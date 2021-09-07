SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSGHM)--A rally took place Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, in support of hazard pay for certain city employees who have been working on the frontlines of the pandemic but haven't been compensated.
Springfield city leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall, along with members of the local 648 firefighters union and their message is simple.
"We want them paid and we want them paid immediately," said Springfield city councilor Justin Hurst.
Several city councilors were in attendance to show their support for certain unionized frontline workers promised hazard pay by the city of Springfield, coming from the American Recovery Plan, but as of yet have not seen the extra money. City councilor Victor Davila said it just comes down to fairness.
"This is about recognizing those men and women that have been on the front lines and making sure they receive the hazard pay that they deserve," said Springfield city councilor Victor Davila.
Vice president of the Local 648, Brendon Welz said some people who have been working from home received this merit pay a while ago, which they don’t think is fair.
Just the recognition of the difference from working on the streets of it all as opposed to having the opportunity there are plenty of our guys that could've worked from home if they were given that option," said Welz.
Meanwhile, mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News there is a process for getting this money out and it needs to be negotiated.
"By collective bargaining laws, you have to bargain everything in good faith...The balls in their court. If they dont want it, I'm going to continue to move on with our other brother and sister organizations...Everybody has the opportunity to receive up to $5,000 I'm not going to treat anybody differently," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
He said other unions in the city are making progress.
"I think we've had good communication with our Springfield PD, so I'm looking forward to that, DPW, parks...other individuals in their units have settled," said Mayor Sarno.
