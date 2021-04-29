SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Congressman Richard Neal will make remarks on President Biden's latest speech on Thursday.
Neal will make his remarks after attending the President's first address before a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.
During his speech, President Biden highlighted the promises he says he kept during his first 100 days in office.
Congressman Neal is scheduled to host a press conference at the U.S. District Courthouse Atrium in Springfield at 1:15 p.m.
He's also expected to outline his new bill, "Building an Economy for Families Act," that was unveiled on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.