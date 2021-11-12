SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- State Representative Carlos Gonzalez met with Eversource to discuss the proposed natural gas pipeline project from Springfield to Longmeadow.
His goal was to address the many concerns Springfield residents have about the project.
Representative Gonzalez, chairman of the legislature's public safety and homeland security committee said the discussions with Eversource went well, and he made it clear that he is against any gas expansion lines going through the city of Springfield.
Eversource picked up the project, proposed by Columbia Gas. The proposed natural gas pipeline would go from Longmeadow to the south end of Springfield. But many residents have expressed their concerns, and even protested the pipeline.
Representative Gonzalez said instead, they are discussing a reliability project that would enhance services to Eversource customers from Springfield to Longmeadow, as well as Eversource's plans to help the environment.
"If we have gas lines already going through Springfield that provide a service, a necessary service, we hope that can be enhanced at no cost to ratepayers if possible. And also, how does Eversource plan to move towards a greener economy or a way of providing energy with climate change in mind?" said Rep. Gonzalez.
Gonzalez also said he discussed the issue of safety with Eversource and the gasline going through Springfield. He's asked that Eversource considers lowering the rate for customers who will experience safety issues with this project. A representative with Eversource sent western mass news a statement that says in part quote:
"We look forward to continuing to communicate closely with Chairman Gonzalez and all local residents and stakeholders, as we work to ensure safe and reliable services for all our customers in the greater Springfield area."
Rep. Gonzalez says they will be continuing discussions with Eversource within the next two weeks about this project, which needs federal, state and local permitting.
