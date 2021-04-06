SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is a little less than two weeks away from allowing all people 16 and older to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
It will be the last step in an eligibility process that we've been talking about since December, but those who are currently eligible who have used the state's pre-registration system said they are seeking other avenues for securing an appointment.
Governor Charlie Baker got his first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday and said he signed up for the vaccine preregistration system and got his appointment notification two weeks later, but some are concerned that through this system, they could be waiting for a while.
“The day it was available, I preregistered,” said Flo Standish of Springfield
Standish signed up for Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system, but as the days to her eligibility dwindled, she was concerned it might take a while to actually get an appointment.
“I did read that it would probably be several weeks before I heard from them, so that’s why I decided to look elsewhere,” Standish added.
Standish sad she went to the Springfield website and was able to find appointments at one of the clinics reserved for city residents.
“First available appointment was Thursday at 9:40 at the Raymond Jordan Center, so I took that one,” Standish explained.
The state's preregistration system will alert people when an appointment is available, but there's no guarantee of when you'll get that communication.
Some can't wait.
"She has CHF, she had pneumonia,” said one Belchertown resident, who asked that we not use her name, but she told Western Mass News that she's trying to get the vaccine for her diabetic son in time for him to see his grandmother who is gravely ill.
“She asked him to please get it done and we’ve been trying every day since then to get in somewhere,” said that Belchertown resident.
On Monday, people who are 55 and older, plus people with one serious health condition became eligible for the vaccine, adding thousands of more people to the race for an open appointment.
Some people 18 and older were able to get a vaccine in Dorchester due to an error, but for the most part, people in Massachusetts age 16 and older won't be eligible until April 19. President Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that all U.S. adults must be eligible for the vaccine by that date as well, shaving two weeks off his initial goal of May 1.
For the Belchertown resident, she said her mother wanted to see her family vaccinated and safe against the virus. This may be her son's last chance to fulfill that wish.
“If he can go see her, he wants to be able to tell her that he did it,” she explained.
State officials today said that this week, roughly another million people became eligible with the latest group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.