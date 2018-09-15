SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - St. James Avenue is still closed after a car struck a telephone pole early Saturday morning.
Springfield Police blocked off the area so that crews could investigate the incident more effectively.
Springfield Fire was called in as a precaution and tell us that the driver had struck the pole at its base, causing the pole to come loose and was dangling for a period of time.
We are told that the driver did not suffer any major injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
Springfield Fire did not report that anyone in the area had lost power.
No word yet if speed or alcohol played a factor in the accident.
As of 6:00 p.m., Lt. Miller of the Springfield Police Department stated that the area is still blocked off and did not say when they will let traffic back through.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.