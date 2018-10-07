Roads expected to be busy with Columbus Day travel.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a long weekend for many as we recognize Columbus Day tomorrow.
Post offices are closed on Monday, as well as most banks and schools.
Most libraries and federal offices and courts will also be closed.
The stock markets, UPS, national parks, most retail businesses, and grocery stores are all open Monday.
If you're going to be traveling tomorrow, you might want to give yourself extra time.
The roads are expected to be busy again as travelers make their way home from holiday weekend destinations.
Free coffee will be served at more than a dozen service plazas along state highways starting at 10 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the MBTA will be operating on a weekday schedule.
Riders are encouraged to check the MBTA's website for details.
The Boston I-93 HOV lane will not be deployed on Monday, and the Summer Tunnel Swing Lane will be open until Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is encouraging the public to consider using public transportation if they plan on traveling.
Drivers can also expect congestion during the late afternoon hours on highways that lead to and away from Cape Cod, New Hampshire, and Maine.
