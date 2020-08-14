HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene now clearing Rt. 141 after a tree fell blocking the road.
Both lanes are currently blocked one mile from the Easthampton line, causing heavy traffic. The Holyoke Police Department told Western Mass News it could take a few hours to clear the tree from the road.
A Western Mass News crew is on scene now as officials continue to resolve the issue.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
