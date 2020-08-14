HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were on scene clearing Rt. 141 after a tree fell blocking the road.
Both lanes were blocked one mile from the Easthampton line, but have since reopened. The Holyoke Police Department told Western Mass News the tree was cleared after a few hours.
