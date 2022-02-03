Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer' prompts judges to walk out

Two judges on "The Masked Singer" walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source close to the show told CNN Wednesday.
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage following the revelation of Giuliani as a contestant on the popular Fox reality show in which contenders perform in full costume until they are eliminated.
The former attorney to ex-President Donald Trump and former New York mayor was taping an episode that is expected to air next month, the source said, without providing additional detail.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Thicke and Jeong.
The incident was first reported by Deadline.
