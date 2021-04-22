RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A high school senior building a dirt bike path in the woods uncovered a real piece of American war history right here in western Mass.
It has local historians very excited.
“I was astonished and really in disbelief,” Jessica Cernak, the teen's mother said.
Jessica Cernak reached out to Western Mass News after her son Zackary discovered something very usual on their property in Russell, an 8-pound cannonball while constructing a dirt bike path.
“I thought it was a rock actually, I stubbed my toe on it and I was about to chuck it, I didn’t realize it was kinda heavy,” Zackary Cernak said.
The Cernak's found out the solid ball of iron is over 200 years old and most likely dates back to the revolutionary war. Local historian Thomas Ragusa rushed right out to take a look. He told Western Mass News this discovery could be traced back to our country's founding father.
“To supply guns to George Washington in Boston!” Ragusa said.
The property is located near the Henry Knox trail, used by General Knox and his troops to transport equipment during the war. That could explain what else was found.
“The historian explained to us that the four components that we had in our backyard were the perfect components to make a military encampment,” Jessica said.
Zack also uncovered fieldstone walls and fire pits, all of which will now be studied by experts and archaeologists.
“Lot of work to do, even before you sink a shovel into it,” Ragusa said.
In the meantime, Zack is focused on riding his dirt bikes, once the path is clear.
“Probably gonna lookout for more cannonballs,” Zack Cernak said.
We'll keep you updated on this story and whether any other artifacts are found.
