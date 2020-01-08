Sabrina Reilley joined the Western Mass News team as a reporter and producer in November of 2018. As the current morning reporter, she loves waking up with you and helping you start your day right.
Sabrina graduated with a degree in News Media, Broadcast Journalism from Brigham Young University. While there, she reported, produced, and anchored weekly for BYUTV.
While in school, Sabrina also interned at KUTV in Salt Lake City. She helped produce an Emmy award winning segment called “Inside the Story.” That experience, along with her time in school, helped her find a passion for feature story telling.
She loves finding people in the community, highlighting their accomplishments, and giving a voice to the voiceless. If you ever have a story you think deserves the spotlight, please reach out.
As a Utah native, Sabrina loves anything outdoors. From skiing, boating, hiking, and scuba diving, she’s a firm believer that the world was meant to be explored! If she’s not outdoors, she is most likely in the kitchen baking something to share with family, friends, and co-workers.
