Spring Hill vs. Samford (1-0)
Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill.
DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.6 points per contest across those five contests.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.