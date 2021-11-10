Cal State Fullerton (0-1) vs. San Jose State (0-0)
Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton goes up against San Jose State in an early season matchup. Cal State Fullerton fell 84-77 at Santa Clara on Tuesday. San Jose State went 5-16 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State went 0-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 84.5 per game in the process.
