Sarah Guernelli joined Western Mass News in January 2018 as the weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter.
For the past year, Sarah has covered countless stories. Some of those include the B-17 plane crash and connecting with people in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian.
Before working at Western Mass News, Sarah was a writer at WHDH-TV in Boston. She has covered a number of stories including the chemical attacks in Syria and the duck boat tragedy in Missouri.
Sarah also worked as a fill-in anchor and reporter at WMCT-TV in Marlboro where she uncovered local stories in the city.
She graduated from Worcester State University with a degree in Communication. In college, she spent much of her time dancing with a hip-hop team in Boston.
When she is not in the newsroom, Sarah can be found traveling, reading and spending time with her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.