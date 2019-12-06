PENSACOLA, FL (WGGB/WSHM) -- An active shooter situation in Pensacola, Florida occurred at around 8:00 Friday morning.
We're told several people are injured and the shooter is dead.
Naval Air Station reported during a brief phone call, dispatch confirmed an active situation and the line was then disconnected.
The base is on lock-down as military officials are investigating the scene.
Friday's lock-down in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty U.S. sailor killed two civilian employee and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
We're told the situation is no longer active.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest as we discover further information.
