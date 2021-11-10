Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0)
William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be taking on the Crusaders of Division III Mary Hardin-Baylor. Stephen F. Austin is coming off an 82-73 home win against LSU-Alexandria in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Lumberjacks scored 53.5 points per matchup across those two games.
