Big E selfie fullscreen 2018 091518

Go to the Western Mass News studios near the Avenue of the States at The Big E between September 14 and September 30.

Visit the selfie station featuring our morning team and snap a pic.

Then CLICK HERE to upload your picture and register to win.

Watch Western Mass News each weekday starting at 5 a.m. on ABC40 to see if you’ve won.

Winners must be legal resident of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

For more information and complete contest rules, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.