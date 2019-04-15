SIX WEEKS OF SIX FLAGS SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Six Weeks of Six Flags Sweepstakes is a weekly sweepstakes that begins at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, April 19, 2019 and ends at 5:00 PM E.T. on Friday, May 31, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 5:00 PM E.T. each Friday during the Sweepstakes Period (starting Friday, April 26, 2019) to be eligible for that week’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104;
Six Flags New England, Route 159, 1623 Main St, PO Box 307 Agawam, MA 01001
ENTRY:
1. Open the Western Mass News app on your web-enabled mobile device, select the “Six Flags Sweepstakes” tab and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. If you have not already downloaded the Western Mass News app, download it by searching ‘Western Mass News’ in the Apple Store or Google Play store. 2. Go to westernmassnews.com/contests and click the “Six Flags Sweepstakes” link. Complete the entry form, including the, to register and receive one (1) entry.
Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per week, regardless of entry method. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 5:15 PM E.T. each Friday from April 26, 2019 through May 31, 2019, Western Mass News will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to date. One (1) winner each week (six (6) total winners) will each receive two (2) 2019 Season Passes to Six Flags New England (Route 159, 1623 Main St. Agawam, MA 01001). Season Passes are valid only for the 2019 season and expire Tuesday, December 31, 2019. For more information on Season Passes, see https://www.sixflags.com/newengland/store/season-passes. Approximate Retail Value of each prize: $310.00.
Weekly winners will be contacted by Western Mass News via phone or e-mail at approximately 5:30 PM E.T. each Friday immediately following winner selection. One (1) prize per household. Season passes are subject to issuer terms and conditions.
Potential winners must confirm eligibility with Western Mass News and pick up prize at Western Mass News studios (1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104), within fourteen (14) days of notification, or prize is forfeited. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to
provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsors and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsors reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see Sponsors’ privacy policy at https://www.westernmassnews.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within fourteen (14) days of notification or prize will be forfeited. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winners’ list, available after Friday, June 21, 2019, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List - Six Weeks of Six Flags” at the Western Mass News address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
