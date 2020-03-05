OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Western Mass News Cirque Du Soleil Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, March 13, 2020 and ends at 11:00 AM E.T. on Friday, March 20, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104; Mullins Center, 200 Commonwealth Ave, Amherst, MA 01003; iHeart Radio, 1331 Main St. 5th Floor Springfield, MA 01103; Ebenezer’s Bar & Grill, 60 Bridge St. South Hadley, MA 01075.
ENTRY: Watch Western Mass News at 10 on WGGB FOX6 between 10:00 - 10:30 PM E.T. each weekday from Friday, March 13 – Thursday, March 19, 2020. A weekday keyword will be announced. Then listen to WRNX KIX 100.9 the following weekday morning (Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20, 2020) from 10:00-10:30 AM E.T. for the cue to call. The 9th caller following each cue to call will be the winner, if they can provide the correct keyword from the previous weekday (five (5) winners total). If the 9th caller cannot provide the correct keyword, calls will be taken in order received until an eligible winner can provide the correct keyword.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, or Berkshire Counties, MA in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20, 2020, between 10:00 and 11:00 AM, one (1) winner will be determined as described above. Each winner will receive one (1) Western Mass News/Kix 100.9 Gift Pack, containing:
· Four (4) tickets to Cirque Du Soleil - Crystal on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM at Mullins Center (200 Commonwealth Ave, Amherst, MA 01003)
· One (1) Western Mass News tote bag
· One (1) Western Mass News t-shirt
· One (1) Kix 100.9 plastic mason jar
· One (1) $25 gift card to Ebenezer’s Bar & Grill (60 Bridge Street, South Hadley, MA 01075). Gift card does not expire.
Total approximate retail value of Gift Pack: $450.00. Winners are responsible for confirming eligibility and picking up prize at iHeart Radio’s Springfield offices (1331 Main St, 4th Floor, Springfield, MA 01103) during business hours (Monday-Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM; Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM) by Friday, April 10, 2020.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any weekday winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning a prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 PM E.T. on Monday, April 6, 2020. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winners’ list, available after Monday, May 18, 2020, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Western Mass News Cirque du Soleil Sweepstakes 2020” at the Western Mass News address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
