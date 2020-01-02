NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
REQUIRED AIR TRAVEL DATES FOR GRAND PRIZE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 – MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO TRAVEL ON THESE DATES.
The Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes 2020 is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 11:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Tuesday, 1/7/20 and ends at 9:00 AM E.T. on Tuesday, 1/14/20 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104; CBS Television, 530 W. 57th St. New York, NY 10019; I-Heart Radio, 1331 Main St. 5th Floor Springfield, MA 01103; Tao’s Asian Cuisine, 31 Harkness Ave. East Longmeadow, MA 01028
ENTRY: Watch Western Mass News Eleven at 11:00 on WSHM CBS3 each weeknight between 11:00 PM-11:30 PM E.T. during the Sweepstakes Period. A weekday keyword will be announced. Then listen to Zito and Kera on MIX 93.1 the following weekday morning from 7:00 - 8:00 AM E.T. for the cue to call. The 9th caller following each cue to call will be the winner, if they can provide the correct keyword from the previous evening (five (5) winners total). If the 9th caller cannot provide the correct keyword, calls will be taken in order received until an eligible winner can provide the correct keyword.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, or Berkshire Counties, MA in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period (starting Wednesday, 1/8/20 – Tuesday, 1/14/20) between 7:00 and 8:00 AM, one (1) winner will be selected as described above. Each winner will receive one (1) Western Mass News/Mix 93.1 Gift Pack, containing:
· one (1) Western Mass News t-shirt
· one (1) Western Mass News coffee mug
· one (1) Western Mass News reusable bag
· one (1) $50 Gift Certificate to Tao’s Asian Cuisine (31 Harkness Ave. East Longmeadow, MA 01028). Gift certificate does not have an expiration date.
· one (1) MIX 93.1 reusable bag
· one (1) Mix 93.1 tumbler
Total approximate retail value of weekday prize: $80.00. Weekday winners must confirm eligibility with Western Mass News either in person or via phone and/or email within one (1) business day of notification, and are responsible for picking up prize at I-Heart Radio’s Springfield offices (1331 Main St, 4th Floor, Springfield, MA 01103) Monday-Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM) by 5:00 PM E.T. on Wednesday, 1/15/20.
On or about Wednesday, 1/15/20 at approximately 9:00 AM E.T., Western Mass News will conduct a random drawing from among the five (5) weekday winners. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:
· Two (2) tickets for round-trip coach air transportation from Bradley International Airport to Los Angeles, CA, as coordinated between winner and Infrared Experience Marketing. Names of winner and guest are required by 3:00 PM E.T. on Thursday, 1/16/20, and may not be altered or reassigned. Required travel dates: Saturday, 1/25/20 – Monday, 1/27/20.
· A two (2) night stay in one (1) room at the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles (899 Francisco St, Los Angeles, CA 90017). Maximum two (2) people per room. Stay must occur from 1/25/20-1/27/20.
· Two (2) tickets to The 62nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards at the Staples Center (1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015) on Sunday, 1/26/20.
· Two (2) tickets to the Official GRAMMY® After Party at the Los Angeles Convention Center (1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles CA 90015) with live performances, cocktails, refreshments, and food service.
· Two (2) tickets for admission to the GRAMMY® Museum (800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015).
· A $300 Visa prepaid gift card for use on transportation, food, drink, or leisure at winner’s discretion.
Total approximate retail value of Grand Prize: $4,800.00. If Grand Prize winner is deemed ineligible, is found to have violated sweepstakes rules, or is unable to travel on specified dates, another winner may be chosen at random from the remaining weekday winners.
Not included: meals (excluding food served at after party and breakfast during hotel stay), gratuities, transportation (other than specified above), alcohol, and souvenirs. (The package does include a $300.00 prepaid card which may cover these expenses.) Winner and Guest must be 21 years of age or older.
Potential Grand Prize winner will be contacted by Western Mass News via e-mail and/or phone on or about Wednesday, 1/15/20 at approximately 10:00 AM E.T and will be announced on MIX 93.1 on Thursday, 1/16/20 between 7:00 – 8:00 AM E.T. One (1) prize per household, with the exception that the Grand Prize winner will also win a weekday prize.
Potential Grand Prize winner must confirm eligibility with Western Mass News and pick up prize redemption information during business hours at Western Mass News’ office (1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104) by 12:00 PM (noon) E.T. on Friday, 1/17/20. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize and travel will be coordinated by Infrared Experience Marketing.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any weekday winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If Grand Prize winner is found to be ineligible, Grand Prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among the remaining weekday winners. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning a weekday prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning Grand Prize are 1 in 5.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential Grand Prize winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by Friday, 1/17/20 at 12:00 PM E.T. or prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be selected via the above described method. If an eligible Grand Prize winner is unable to be confirmed by 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, 1/17/20, the prize will not be awarded. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Grand Prize winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For winners’ list, available after Friday, 2/14/20, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes 2020” at the Western Mass News address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.