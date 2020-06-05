NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The Western Mass News Summer of Gordon Father’s Day Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Monday, June 8, 2020 and ends at 9:00 AM E.T. on Monday, June 15, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104; FOX Broadcasting Company, 10201 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064
ENTRY: Watch Western Mass News at 10 on WGGB FOX6 between 10:00 - 10:30 PM E.T. each weeknight from Monday, June 8 – Friday, June 12, 2020. A weekday keyword will be announced. Once you have the keyword, there are two ways to enter:
1) Open the Western Mass News App on your web-enabled mobile device, select the “Summer of Gordon” tab, and complete the entry form, including correct weekday keyword, to register and receive one (1) entry. If you do not already have the Western Mass News App, download it by searching ‘Western Mass News’ in the Apple Store or Google Play store.
2) Go to https://www.westernmassnews.com/contests/summer_of_gordon/ and complete the online entry form, including correct weekday keyword, to register and receive one (1) entry.
There is no cost to register or enter via either method. Each weekday code word expires at 9:00 AM E.T. on the weekday immediately following its airing. Entries attempted using an incorrect or expired code word will not be accepted.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of entry method. No group entries. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, or Berkshire Counties, MA in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Tuesday, June 9 – Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 9:05 AM, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to date. One (1) winner each weekday (five [5] winners total) will each receive one (1) $200 Visa Gift Card, valid anywhere Visa cards are accepted. Gift cards have no expiration date. Approximate retail value of prize: $200.00. Prizes will be mailed to qualified winners once eligibility and release forms have been returned to Western Mass News, either electronically or via mail.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any weekday winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning a prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Western Mass News and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Western Mass News reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Western Mass News believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Western Mass News uses the information you provide, see its privacy policy at https://www.westernmassnews.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited.
In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 PM E.T. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winners’ list, available after Monday, July 6, 2020, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Western Mass News Summer of Gordon Father’s Day Sweepstakes” at the Western Mass News address above.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
