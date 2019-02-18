If you are traveling this morning, proceed with caution.
So far there have been multiple reports of car accidents on Monday morning due to the weather and road conditions.
There are currently two single car accidents on I-91 SB in Holyoke by exit 15 and 17.
According to State Police there are no lane closures or injuries but they do believe the accidents are weather related.
