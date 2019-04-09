BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marks the home opener for the Boston Red Sox.
Fenway Park is all prepped and ready for today's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Sox return home after going 3-8 on their season-opening 11 game roadtrip.
Before the first pitch, the Sox will celebrate their World Series win, as well as the Patriots Super Bowl win.
The game begins at 2 p.m.
Western Mass News will be live at Fenway for opening day! Dave Madsen will have live reports from Fenway starting at noon on ABC40.
We want to see your Sox spirit in honor of the game! Send us your pics using Share It on the Western Mass News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.