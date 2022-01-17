Mass Pike sign file 021219

(Western Mass News photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The wintry conditions prompted state officials to issue restrictions along the Mass. Turnpike for a time on Monday.

MassDOT reported this morning that the speed limit was reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to mile-marker 59 in Wilbraham. 

In addition, there was a restriction on tandem tractor-trailers and special permit vehicles on the Pike between the New York state line and mile-marker 41 in Westfield.

Both restrictions were lifted around 11 a.m. Monday.

For the latest on the traffic conditions on our area roadways, visit our traffic page.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.