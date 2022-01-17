SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The wintry conditions prompted state officials to issue restrictions along the Mass. Turnpike for a time on Monday.
MassDOT reported this morning that the speed limit was reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to mile-marker 59 in Wilbraham.
In addition, there was a restriction on tandem tractor-trailers and special permit vehicles on the Pike between the New York state line and mile-marker 41 in Westfield.
Both restrictions were lifted around 11 a.m. Monday.
For the latest on the traffic conditions on our area roadways, visit our traffic page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.