Cambridge Biotherapies offers mental health support at new Amherst location

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cambridge Biotherapies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cambridge Biotherapies, visit https://www.cambridgebiotherapies.com.

With a bright light now shining on mental health, Cambridge Biotherapies, which has many treatment offerings for mental health, is opening a new location in Amherst.

The clinic offers many new and effective treatment options for anxiety and depression.

“We provide both ketamine and TMS treatments,” says Founder and Medical Director, Daniel Brenner, M.D. “These are new, extremely effective treatments for depression and anxiety.”

Dr. Brenner says ketamine has been around for many years, but was often used for other purposes.

“It was, more or less by accident, discovered to be the most effective and fastest-acting antidepressant that we’ve ever discovered,” says Dr. Brenner. “It can eliminate feelings about and thoughts about suicide, feelings of shame, depression--sometimes in a matter of a day or two.”

He says this is possible because it works in a “completely different way” compared with other antidepressants.

“It’s more an inhibitor of negative experiences, not a booster of other experiences,” says Dr. Brenner. “In effect, it eliminates depression in the end, because of the way it works.”

The other treatment option offered by Cambridge Biotherapies is TMS.

“TMS is a different form of treatment that uses magnetic pulses to ‘wake up’ the part of our brain that is too quiet when we are depressed, and ‘quiet down’ the part of our brain that is overactive when we’re anxious,” says Dr. Brenner.

He says both treatments, while the take a different approach, are “extremely effective.”

“It can be also used for things like PTSD, obsessive compulsive disorder, and even some eating disorders,” says Dr. Brenner.

