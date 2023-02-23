Ways to reduce your risk for heart disease and improve your health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit https://www.uhc.com.

In the United States, heart disease is the number one cause of death in both men and women, but many people, especially seniors, may not know if they are at risk.

Dr. Steve Angelo, New England Chief Medical Officer with UnitedHealthcare, Medicare and Retirement, shares some tips for reducing the risk for heart disease.

“When I speak with my patients, I let them know there’s two types of risk factors,” says Dr. Angelo. “There’s fixed risk factors that you can do nothings about, like your age, your gender, and your family history.”

But, there are a second type of risk factors that can possibly be changed, such as your level of stress, how much sleep you are getting, your diet and your level of exercise, and certain medical conditions.

“There’s certain diseases or conditions that are associated with a high risk of cardiovascular disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol,” says Dr. Angelo.

He says that signs to pay attention to with cardiovascular disease aren’t just associated with your heart alone. The brain and the legs can also be impacted by heart disease.

“So, I try to make sure that patients are well-educated on symptoms of stroke, which would be things like weakness on one side of the body, numbness, tingling, sudden problems with speaking or dizziness,” Dr. Angelo says. “In terms of the heart, I think we all know the classic symptoms, chest pain, might be moving down into the left arm. I make sure people understand it’s typically exertion, also when they go up steps, or they walk far, if they get those symptoms, that’s something they should definitely bring to the attention of their physician as quickly as possible.”

He says something that is often overlooked are issues peripheral arterial disease.

“[It] typically starts in the legs, and people will have pain when they are walking,” says Dr. Angelo.

Any concerns you might have with any symptoms should always be brought to the attention of your doctor, during regular visits. Keeping your doctor informed on any changes you notice will help them watch for any risk factors that can be mitigated.

“Make sure you are getting things like your Body Mass Index (BMI) measured, which is essentially your weight and your height, and then that gives you a number which tells you where you are: Are you overweight? Are you obese? Get your blood pressure checked. Either do it yourself or at your doctor’s office. Also, bloodwork is important to know what your cholesterol levels are, as well as whether or not you have any evidence of pre-diabetes or diabetes based on your glucose testing.”

In your daily life, there are steps you can take as well.

“Reduce your stress. Try to meditate. Watch your diet. Make small changes. Try to incorporate more exercise. And finally, sleep. Make sure you are getting plenty of sleep, 7-8 hours at least,” says Dr. Angelo.