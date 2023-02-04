The UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) hit the court in a game with no set line at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Davidson vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 142.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Davidson has played six games this season that ended with a point total higher than 142.5 points.

Davidson's contests this season have a 138.2-point average over/under, 4.3 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Davidson has compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread.

Davidson has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Davidson vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

UMass vs Davidson Total Facts Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 9 45% 71.5 141 70.8 139.5 143.8 Davidson 6 31.6% 69.5 141 68.7 139.5 140.1

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

Davidson is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

The Wildcats have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

Davidson has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread in conference play this year.

The Wildcats' 69.5 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Minutemen allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Davidson is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

UMass vs. Davidson Betting Splits

UMass and Davidson Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 11-9-0 0-0 10-10-0 Davidson 10-9-0 0-0 6-13-0

Davidson vs. UMass Home/Away Splits

UMass Davidson 7-3 Home Record 5-6 2-5 Away Record 3-5 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

