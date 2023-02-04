Davidson vs. UMass: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 4
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) hit the court in a game with no set line at William D. Mullins Center on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.
Davidson vs. UMass Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|142.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Davidson has played six games this season that ended with a point total higher than 142.5 points.
- Davidson's contests this season have a 138.2-point average over/under, 4.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Davidson has compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread.
- Davidson has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Davidson vs. UMass Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UMass
|9
|45%
|71.5
|141
|70.8
|139.5
|143.8
|Davidson
|6
|31.6%
|69.5
|141
|68.7
|139.5
|140.1
Additional Davidson Insights & Trends
- Davidson is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Wildcats have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- Davidson has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread in conference play this year.
- The Wildcats' 69.5 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.8 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.8 points, Davidson is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
UMass vs. Davidson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UMass
|11-9-0
|0-0
|10-10-0
|Davidson
|10-9-0
|0-0
|6-13-0
Davidson vs. UMass Home/Away Splits
|UMass
|Davidson
|7-3
|Home Record
|5-6
|2-5
|Away Record
|3-5
|6-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|2-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-3-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-6-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.