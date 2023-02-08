The Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) welcome in the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Boston College Stats Insights

Boston College has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 302nd.

The Eagles score an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 67.5 the Hokies give up to opponents.

When Boston College allows fewer than 73.9 points, it is 10-4.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Boston College is averaging 0.2 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (66.9).

At home the Eagles are conceding 66.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.6).

At home, Boston College sinks 5.4 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.9%) than away (34.6%).

Boston College Schedule