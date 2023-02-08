How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) welcome in the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Boston College Stats Insights
- Boston College has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 302nd.
- The Eagles score an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 67.5 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- When Boston College allows fewer than 73.9 points, it is 10-4.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Boston College is averaging 0.2 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (66.9).
- At home the Eagles are conceding 66.5 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are on the road (78.6).
- At home, Boston College sinks 5.4 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.9%) than away (34.6%).
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 76-57
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/31/2023
|Clemson
|W 62-54
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/4/2023
|Syracuse
|L 77-68
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/8/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|NC State
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/14/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
