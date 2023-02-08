How to Watch Northeastern vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Matthews Arena.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Northeastern Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 42% of shots the Pride's opponents have hit.
- Northeastern has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Pride are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 120th.
- The Huskies record 66.5 points per game, just two fewer points than the 68.5 the Pride give up.
- Northeastern is 5-4 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northeastern is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than it is away from home (68.2).
- Defensively the Huskies have played better at home this season, surrendering 67.8 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.
- At home, Northeastern is making 1.3 fewer treys per game (7.1) than away from home (8.4). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to on the road (37.1%).
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|@ Towson
|L 72-63
|SECU Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 81-78
|Bob Carpenter Center
|2/4/2023
|Elon
|L 74-73
|Matthews Arena
|2/8/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Matthews Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|2/13/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.