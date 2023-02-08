The Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Matthews Arena.

Northeastern vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

Northeastern Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 42% of shots the Pride's opponents have hit.

Northeastern has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Pride are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 120th.

The Huskies record 66.5 points per game, just two fewer points than the 68.5 the Pride give up.

Northeastern is 5-4 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northeastern is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than it is away from home (68.2).

Defensively the Huskies have played better at home this season, surrendering 67.8 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.

At home, Northeastern is making 1.3 fewer treys per game (7.1) than away from home (8.4). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

Northeastern Schedule