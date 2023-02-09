The Boston College Eagles (14-12) square off against the Duke Blue Devils (20-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils put up just 0.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Eagles give up to opponents (66.2).

Duke has a 20-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.

When it scores more than 66.2 points, Duke is 8-0.

The Eagles put up 16.5 more points per game (68.2) than the Blue Devils allow (51.7).

Boston College is 14-10 when scoring more than 51.7 points.

Boston College has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Blue Devils concede.

The Blue Devils make 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 10.1% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

