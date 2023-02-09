How to Watch the Boston College vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Boston College Eagles (14-12) square off against the Duke Blue Devils (20-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston College vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils put up just 0.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Eagles give up to opponents (66.2).
- Duke has a 20-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
- When it scores more than 66.2 points, Duke is 8-0.
- The Eagles put up 16.5 more points per game (68.2) than the Blue Devils allow (51.7).
- Boston College is 14-10 when scoring more than 51.7 points.
- Boston College has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Blue Devils concede.
- The Blue Devils make 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 10.1% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 74-60
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 72-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/5/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 79-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/9/2023
|Duke
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
