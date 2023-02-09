The Boston College Eagles (14-12) square off against the Duke Blue Devils (20-3) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Boston College vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils put up just 0.7 more points per game (66.9) than the Eagles give up to opponents (66.2).
  • Duke has a 20-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
  • When it scores more than 66.2 points, Duke is 8-0.
  • The Eagles put up 16.5 more points per game (68.2) than the Blue Devils allow (51.7).
  • Boston College is 14-10 when scoring more than 51.7 points.
  • Boston College has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Blue Devils concede.
  • The Blue Devils make 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 10.1% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Pittsburgh W 74-60 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/2/2023 Notre Dame L 72-59 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/5/2023 @ Syracuse L 79-72 JMA Wireless Dome
2/9/2023 Duke - Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/12/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

