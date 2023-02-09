Thursday's game between the Merrimack Warriors (9-16, 7-4 NEC) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 NEC) at Hammel Court is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Merrimack securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The game has no set line.

Merrimack vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Hammel Court

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Merrimack vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 66, Stonehill 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-1.6)

Merrimack (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 131.2

Merrimack has an 8-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Stonehill, who is 11-7-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Warriors' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Skyhawks' games have gone over. Over the past 10 contests, Merrimack is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Stonehill has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors are being outscored by 3.8 points per game with a -95 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.4 points per game (358th in college basketball) and allow 63.2 per contest (30th in college basketball).

The 24.7 rebounds per game Merrimack averages rank 364th in the country, and are 10.2 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents grab per outing.

Merrimack makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 30.3% from deep while its opponents hit 32% from long range.

The Warriors rank 358th in college basketball by averaging 81 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 69th in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

Merrimack has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 14 (325th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.4 (13th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.