When the Merrimack Warriors (9-16, 7-4 NEC) and Stonehill Skyhawks (12-14, 8-3 NEC) face off at Hammel Court on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, Jordan Minor and Andrew Sims will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on NEC Front Row.

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Stonehill

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Hammel Court

Hammel Court Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

Merrimack's Last Game

In its most recent game, Merrimack defeated the Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday, 70-66. Ziggy Reid scored a team-high 22 points (and added one assist and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ziggy Reid 22 4 1 2 1 4 Javon Bennett 20 1 3 2 0 3 Jordan Minor 18 8 2 2 3 0

Merrimack Players to Watch

Minor averages 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor.

Reid averages 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Javon Bennett is tops on his squad in assists per game (2.6), and also posts 8.2 points and 1.6 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 2.7 steals (fourth in the nation) and 0 blocked shots.

Jordan Derkack puts up 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Devon Savage averages 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 34.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)