Thursday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8) and the Northeastern Huskies (10-11) facing off at Cabot Center (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-59 win for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Huskies are coming off of a 77-67 loss to Delaware in their most recent game on Sunday.

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 65, Northeastern 59

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

On December 5, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, a 73-64 victory over the Harvard Crimson, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 133) in our computer rankings.

Northeastern has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 160) on November 7

69-51 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 15

75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 29

68-48 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 22

71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 293) on January 1

Northeastern Performance Insights