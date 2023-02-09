Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8) and the Northeastern Huskies (10-11) facing off at Cabot Center (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-59 win for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Huskies are coming off of a 77-67 loss to Delaware in their most recent game on Sunday.
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 65, Northeastern 59
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- On December 5, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, a 73-64 victory over the Harvard Crimson, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 133) in our computer rankings.
- Northeastern has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
Northeastern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 160) on November 7
- 69-51 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 15
- 75-70 at home over Monmouth (No. 276) on January 29
- 68-48 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 22
- 71-57 at home over William & Mary (No. 293) on January 1
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +16 scoring differential, putting up 63.2 points per game (215th in college basketball) and giving up 62.5 (132nd in college basketball).
- Northeastern is tallying 67.7 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 4.5 more points per game than its season average (63.2).
- The Huskies score 68.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- Northeastern is surrendering 63.3 points per game this year at home, which is 1.2 more points than it is allowing in away games (62.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been racking up 67.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
