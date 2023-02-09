The Stony Brook Seawolves' (13-8) CAA schedule includes Thursday's game against the Northeastern Huskies (10-11) at Cabot Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

  • The Seawolves put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.5 the Huskies give up.
  • When Stony Brook allows fewer than 63.2 points, it is 9-0.
  • Stony Brook has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • The 63.2 points per game the Huskies average are the same as the Seawolves give up.
  • Northeastern is 8-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Northeastern has a 9-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Monmouth W 75-70 Cabot Center
2/3/2023 Drexel L 67-56 Cabot Center
2/5/2023 @ Delaware L 77-67 Bob Carpenter Center
2/9/2023 Stony Brook - Cabot Center
2/12/2023 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
2/17/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

