How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves' (13-8) CAA schedule includes Thursday's game against the Northeastern Huskies (10-11) at Cabot Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison
- The Seawolves put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 62.5 the Huskies give up.
- When Stony Brook allows fewer than 63.2 points, it is 9-0.
- Stony Brook has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- The 63.2 points per game the Huskies average are the same as the Seawolves give up.
- Northeastern is 8-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Northeastern has a 9-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Monmouth
|W 75-70
|Cabot Center
|2/3/2023
|Drexel
|L 67-56
|Cabot Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Delaware
|L 77-67
|Bob Carpenter Center
|2/9/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Cabot Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
