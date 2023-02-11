Saturday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (17-6) and the Lafayette Leopards (8-14) matching up at Case Gym in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 65-53 victory for heavily favored Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Terriers enter this contest following a 59-40 win over American on Wednesday.

Boston University vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 65, Lafayette 53

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' signature win this season came against the Bucknell Bison, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings. The Terriers secured the 68-47 win at home on January 2.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 14-1 (.933%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 28

59-40 on the road over American (No. 169) on February 8

73-63 at home over American (No. 169) on January 8

72-61 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on November 23

68-52 on the road over Army (No. 248) on January 15

Boston University Performance Insights