Boston University vs. Lafayette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Boston University Terriers (17-6) and the Lafayette Leopards (8-14) matching up at Case Gym in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 65-53 victory for heavily favored Boston University according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Terriers enter this contest following a 59-40 win over American on Wednesday.
Boston University vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
Boston University vs. Lafayette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston University 65, Lafayette 53
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' signature win this season came against the Bucknell Bison, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings. The Terriers secured the 68-47 win at home on January 2.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 14-1 (.933%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 28
- 59-40 on the road over American (No. 169) on February 8
- 73-63 at home over American (No. 169) on January 8
- 72-61 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on November 23
- 68-52 on the road over Army (No. 248) on January 15
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers' +275 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.3 points per game (121st in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (30th in college basketball).
- Boston University is scoring 71.4 points per game this season in conference games, which is 3.1 more points per game than its overall average (68.3).
- Offensively the Terriers have played better in home games this year, averaging 74.5 points per game, compared to 62.7 per game when playing on the road.
- Boston University is giving up 58.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 54.9.
- The Terriers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 72.7 points per contest compared to the 68.3 they've averaged this year.
