Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (14-7) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (14-8) at Palestra should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of Harvard. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Crimson's last contest on Saturday ended in a 74-61 victory over Brown.
Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 66, Pennsylvania 65
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- When the Crimson defeated the Princeton Tigers, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59 on December 31, it was their season's best win.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Harvard is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
- The Quakers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Harvard is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on November 10
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on November 7
- 67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 154) on February 3
- 73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 160) on December 21
- 84-56 at home over Maine (No. 175) on December 18
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson put up 71.4 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (177th in college basketball). They have a +151 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
- Harvard scores fewer points in conference action (71.2 per game) than overall (71.4).
- In 2022-23 the Crimson are averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (69.1).
- At home Harvard is allowing 62.9 points per game, 3.4 more than it is on the road (59.5).
- The Crimson are putting up 71.4 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
