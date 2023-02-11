Saturday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (14-7) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (14-8) at Palestra should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of Harvard. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Crimson's last contest on Saturday ended in a 74-61 victory over Brown.

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 66, Pennsylvania 65

Harvard Schedule Analysis

When the Crimson defeated the Princeton Tigers, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59 on December 31, it was their season's best win.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Harvard is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

The Quakers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Harvard is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on November 10

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on November 7

67-54 on the road over Yale (No. 154) on February 3

73-58 on the road over Boston University (No. 160) on December 21

84-56 at home over Maine (No. 175) on December 18

Harvard Performance Insights