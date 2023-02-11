Saturday's game between the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-5) and the American Eagles (5-18) at Hart Recreation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-57, with Holy Cross coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Crusaders secured a 67-49 victory over Lafayette.

Holy Cross vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Holy Cross vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 59, American 57

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders took down the No. 103-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Bucknell Bison, 62-45, on December 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Holy Cross has 11 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on January 21

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 11

62-45 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 5

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 221) on December 3

67-49 on the road over Lafayette (No. 274) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Holy Cross Performance Insights