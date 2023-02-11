Holy Cross vs. American Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Holy Cross Crusaders (18-5) and the American Eagles (5-18) at Hart Recreation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-57, with Holy Cross coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Crusaders secured a 67-49 victory over Lafayette.
Holy Cross vs. American Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Holy Cross vs. American Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 59, American 57
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders took down the No. 103-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Bucknell Bison, 62-45, on December 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Holy Cross has 11 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-50 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on January 21
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 11
- 62-45 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 5
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 221) on December 3
- 67-49 on the road over Lafayette (No. 274) on February 8
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders average 61.3 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 54.0 per contest (10th in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.
- Offensively, Holy Cross is scoring 64.0 points per game this season in conference matchups. To compare, its overall average (61.3 points per game) is 2.7 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Crusaders are averaging 0.6 fewer points per game (61.0) than they are in away games (61.6).
- Holy Cross cedes 55.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 52.9 when playing on the road.
- The Crusaders have been racking up 65.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 61.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
