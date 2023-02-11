Saturday's contest that pits the Merrimack Warriors (8-14) versus the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-18) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on February 11.

The Warriors are coming off of a 78-71 victory over Stonehill in their last game on Thursday.

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 66, Saint Francis (PA) 62

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

Against the Long Island Sharks on February 2, the Warriors registered their signature win of the season, a 61-39 road victory.

Merrimack has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins

67-65 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on February 4

66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on January 19

65-56 at home over Colgate (No. 327) on November 27

69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on January 26

79-66 at home over Hartford (No. 348) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Merrimack Performance Insights