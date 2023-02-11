Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Merrimack Warriors (8-14) versus the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-18) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on February 11.
The Warriors are coming off of a 78-71 victory over Stonehill in their last game on Thursday.
Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Merrimack vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 66, Saint Francis (PA) 62
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- Against the Long Island Sharks on February 2, the Warriors registered their signature win of the season, a 61-39 road victory.
- Merrimack has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Merrimack 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-65 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on February 4
- 66-64 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on January 19
- 65-56 at home over Colgate (No. 327) on November 27
- 69-67 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on January 26
- 79-66 at home over Hartford (No. 348) on January 21
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors are being outscored by 10.0 points per game with a -219 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.5 points per game (284th in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per contest (302nd in college basketball).
- Merrimack's offense has been more effective in NEC games this season, posting 64.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 59.5 PPG.
- Offensively the Warriors have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 59.7 points per game, compared to 59.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Merrimack has been better at home this season, allowing 68.2 points per game, compared to 70.5 in away games.
- The Warriors have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.3 points more than the 59.5 they've scored this year.
